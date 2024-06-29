Maher: ‘I Have Nobody to Vote For’ After Debate

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher advocated for President Joe Biden to drop out and responded to Democrats demanding the party stick by him by stating that “I feel abandoned. I have nobody to vote for.”

Maher began by remarking, “I have said before, I will vote for his head in a jar of blue liquid, and after last night, time to get the jar.”

He added, “I advocate for them, and I said it nine months ago, with my editorial called Ruth Bader Biden, that he should step down. That’s my position. That’s some people’s position today. … The New York Times editorial board was asking him to step down. … I say quit. I said it a long time ago, and now I think it’s absolutely apparent that is the only way.”

He also said, “[L]et’s not pretend that this country is falling apart or that Joe Biden caused it to fall apart. He actually didn’t do a terrible job at all. And a lot of the things he did have helped this country.”

Maher further stated, “I keep hearing all day from these Democrats defending this, like, we can’t abandon Joe Biden. What about me? I feel abandoned. I feel abandoned. I have nobody to vote for.”

