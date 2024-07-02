Clyburn: Dems Should Support VP Harris ‘in Second Place or at the Top of the Ticket’

Representative James Clyburn (D-SC) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that Vice President Kamala Harris should be supported by Democrats “whether it’s in second place or the top of the ticket.”

While discussing President Joe Biden’s future after his highly criticized debate performance, Mitchell said, “Congressman, how would you feel if there is a decision for him to step down? If he decides that and he has to decide that, or if the party pressures him to do that, how would you feel if they worked around and try to go around Kamala Harris because of her lack of high poll numbers and popularity and broadly based? Or do you think it is hers to have if it’s not his?”

Clyburn said, “I will support her if he were to step aside but I’m going to support her going forward sometime in the future. I want this ticket to continue to be Biden-Harris. Then we will see what happens after the next election.”

He added, “No, this should not in any way do anything to work around Ms. Harris. We should do everything we can to bolster her whether it’s in second place or the top of the ticket.”

