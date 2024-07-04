Dem Rep. Nickel: Biden Has to Answer Questions About His Age, He’s Hidden Since Day After Debate

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Wiley Nickel (D-NC) stated that while he thinks President Joe Biden is fit, there are “legitimate questions about whether Joe Biden can do the job. And I want to see him answer those tough questions.” And Biden hasn’t really been visible since the day after the debate.

Nickel said, “I think what he needs to do is he needs to get out there in front of the American public, he needs to answer the tough questions, no holds barred from reporters, he needs to come to places like North Carolina’s 13th district and talk to Democrats, Republicans, Independents so they know that he’s up for the job. That’s the first thing he needs to do and he needs to do it soon.”

Nickel added that he thinks Biden is up for the job, but “he needs to get out there and make the case himself.”

Nickel further stated, “[W]e’ve got to do everything we can to stop Donald Trump. I’m very hopeful that Joe Biden’s up to the task, but it was a bad debate, and he’s got to prove to the American public that he can do the job. And that’s, I think, where we are right now.”

He further stated, “I think, again, the place I keep coming back to is legitimate questions about whether Joe Biden can do the job. And I want to see him answer those tough questions.” And that we “haven’t seen him really since” he did a rally in North Carolina the day after the debate.

Nickel concluded that the concerns about Biden’s fitness are a “distraction from what a disaster Donald Trump would be.”

