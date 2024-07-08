Dem Rep. Shontel Brown: Biden Saying He Needs to Work Less, Sleep More ‘a Blessing’, Shows ‘Integrity’

On Monday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Shontel Brown (D-OH) stated that President Joe Biden reportedly telling governors that he needs to work less and sleep more “is a blessing. I think it demonstrates his integrity, I think it demonstrates his authenticity, and I think it demonstrates how genuine he is when it comes to telling the truth.”

Host Blake Burman asked, “[Y]ou were a businesswoman, and now you’re a member of Congress. You have a staff, right? So, whether in the private sector with your business or now as a member of Congress with your staff, you have people who work for you. And we know that, when the President spoke to governors last week at the White House, he told them, Congresswoman, that he needs to sleep more and work less. If — Congresswoman, if a member of your staff said to you, you know what, Congresswoman Brown, I’ve got to sleep more and work less, you’d fire them, wouldn’t you, or you’d start looking for their replacement, would you not?”

Brown answered, “Absolutely not. Listen, the fact that the President can admit his shortcomings, I think, is a blessing. I think it demonstrates his integrity, I think it demonstrates his authenticity, and I think it demonstrates how genuine he is when it comes to telling the truth. The man on the other side has no relationship with the truth, unable to do such a thing. And so, that is the thing, again, that concerns me more than what you’re talking about as it relates to President Biden.”

