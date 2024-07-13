CNN’s Gangel: ‘Odd’ Trump Said ‘Fight’ After Being Shot, That’s Not Message We Should Send, There’s ‘Heated Rhetoric’

On Saturday, CNN Special Correspondent Jamie Gangel stated that she thought it was “odd, because of all of the heated rhetoric,” that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump said, “Fight, fight, fight” after he got up after being shot in an assassination attempt on him during his rally in Pennsylvania earlier that day and “I think what we’re hearing from people is, that’s not the message that we want to be sending right now. we want to tamp it down.”

