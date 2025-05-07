Attorney General Matt Platkin (D) used an X post Wednesday to remind owners in New Jersey they can designate their business as a “gun free zone” if they so choose.
Platkin posted:
“Facts don’t lie. No matter what you’ve heard, owners of public establishments CAN display signs prohibiting guns on and around their property,” Platkin’s X post says, and includes a link to the website for New Jersey’s “Sensitive Places Law.”
The website has two buttons, one that downloads a gun-free zone flyer and the second that allows business owners to request a gun-free zone sticker for their business.
WATCH — Hawkins: “America Has a Gun-Free-Zone Problem”:
The “Sensitive Places Law” website also announces a number of places where licensed concealed carriers are mandated to be disarmed for self-defense. Those places include “entertainment venues, recreational facilities, parks, beaches, zoos, places that serve alcohol, airports and public transit hubs, public gatherings…child-care facilities, healthcare facilities, long-term care facilities, correctional facilities, homeless shelters,” and many other locations.
New Jersey’s “Sensitive Places Law” was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy (D) on December 22, 2022.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.