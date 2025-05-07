Attorney General Matt Platkin (D) used an X post Wednesday to remind owners in New Jersey they can designate their business as a “gun free zone” if they so choose.

Platkin posted:

“Facts don’t lie. No matter what you’ve heard, owners of public establishments CAN display signs prohibiting guns on and around their property,” Platkin’s X post says, and includes a link to the website for New Jersey’s “Sensitive Places Law.”

The website has two buttons, one that downloads a gun-free zone flyer and the second that allows business owners to request a gun-free zone sticker for their business.

WATCH — Hawkins: “America Has a Gun-Free-Zone Problem”:

The “Sensitive Places Law” website also announces a number of places where licensed concealed carriers are mandated to be disarmed for self-defense. Those places include “entertainment venues, recreational facilities, parks, beaches, zoos, places that serve alcohol, airports and public transit hubs, public gatherings…child-care facilities, healthcare facilities, long-term care facilities, correctional facilities, homeless shelters,” and many other locations.

New Jersey’s “Sensitive Places Law” was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy (D) on December 22, 2022.