Pulitzer Prize-Winning Palestinian Writer Mocked Israeli Hostages

Mosab Abu Toha, a Palestinian writer who won the 2025 Pulitzer Prize for commentary for his commentary on the war in Gaza, mocked Israeli hostages and even questioned whether they should be considered as such.

Toha, a contributor to the left-wing New Yorker, won “[f]or essays on the physical and emotional carnage in Gaza that combine deep reporting with the intimacy of memoir to convey the Palestinian experience of more than a year and a half of war with Israel.”

As HonestReporting.com has noted, Toha also defended Hamas’s kidnapping of Israeli hostages — which continues to fuel the conflict about which he complains in his essays.

HonestReporting noted:

Mosab Abu Toha, who also spread antisemitic content and fake news on his social media platforms, won the top honor in journalism on Monday (May 5) for his essays published in the New Yorker describing the ongoing war in the enclave. But it seems that both the magazine and the Pulitzer committee failed to check Abu Toha’s virulent social media posts against Israeli hostages whom Hamas brutally abducted on October 7, 2023. … Abu Toha, who currently lives in the U.S., specifically disparaged female Israeli hostages, questioned their hostage status and implicitly justified their abduction. … Toha also cast doubt on the forensic evidence that showed that the Bibas children — 9-month-old Kfir and Ariel, 4 — were killed by their captors. An Israeli forensic analysis found that the two small boys were killed by the murderers’ “bare hands.” Heart-wrenching footage from October 7 showed Shiri Bibas and her two boys being kidnapped from their home in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

Read the full HonestReporting report here.

The Pulitzer Prizes have a long history of rewarding radical left-wing propaganda and fake news. In 2020, the prize went to the author of the New York Times‘s 1619 Project, which was widely acknowledged as fraudulent.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of Trump 2.0: The Most Dramatic ‘First 100 Days’ in Presidential History, available for Amazon Kindle. He is also the author of The Trumpian Virtues: The Lessons and Legacy of Donald Trump’s Presidency, now available on Audible. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.