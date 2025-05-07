CBS News’ Dokoupil: Papal Conclave Cardinals Are ‘Raw-Dogging It’

CBS News co-host Tony Dokoupil said the cardinals are raw-dogging it without their electronic devices during the Papal Conclave to elect a successor to Pope Francis.

Partial transcript as follows:

JOHN ALLEN: One thing to understand, all of that takes time. We imagine in the conclave there’s all these charged political debates going on. No, inside the Sistine Chapel itself, virtually the entire time that the cardinals are inside is given over to the ritual of the balloting. Each ballot takes about an hour and a half, and with this extraordinary number of electors, it will probably even take a little longer.

DOKUPIL: They sit the whole time, they don’t stand up?

ALLEN: No. Most of them will tell you that while that’s going on, they’re sitting reading their breviary, that’s a book of prayers that clergy have, or praying a rosary, or doing, the one thing we know they’re not doing is checking Instagram because their devices have all been confiscated.

DOKUPIL: I believe the kids call it raw-dogging it if you’re gonna go through a long period of time with no electronic device.

DELIA GALLAGHER: Oh, right. Well, they’re of a certain age, so they might be used to it.