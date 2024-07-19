PBS’s Nawaz: Border Numbers ‘Have Been Coming Down’ Under Biden, Were High Over Last 20 Years

During the “PBS NewsHour” coverage of the final day of the Republican National Convention, co-host Amna Nawaz said that border numbers “actually have been coming down under the Biden administration” and the numbers were also “historically high for, over the last 20 years or so.”

After 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump wrapped up his acceptance speech at the end of the convention, “NewsHour” Senior Correspondent Judy Woodruff said, “I started trying to keep track of his statements — criticisms of the Biden administration that I know for a fact. For example, he talked about drilling. He said, on day one, we’re going to drill, baby, drill. Today, the United States is producing more crude oil than any country ever has in the history, in history. And that’s — we’ve looked that up. That’s been — that’s a fact. But you would not know that from hearing this speech.”

Nawaz responded, “He also lied a few times about crime rates being at record highs. We know those numbers have been coming down. He talked about border numbers, which actually have been coming down under the Biden administration, they’re on historically high for, over the last 20 years or so.”

