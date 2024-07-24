Harris Campaign Adviser on Harris Being Most Liberal Senator: ‘We Know Who Kamala Harris Is and Was’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Harris Campaign Senior Adviser former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms responded to Harris being rated as the most liberal member of the Senate by stating that “we know who Kamala Harris is and was.” And the Trump campaign just has “personal insults” against Harris.

After playing video of 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump saying that Harris is extremely liberal and was rated more liberal than anyone in the Senate, host Wolf Blitzer asked, “This is clearly, Mayor, a key part of the race where Vice President Harris needs to define herself. Does she need to go further and not let Trump do this for herself?”

Bottoms responded, “Wolf, the Vice President has an incredible record to stand on. She has been a part of an administration that really will go down in history as one of the most successful administrations in America. … So, there’s a very strong record to stand on. But also even before becoming Vice President, we know who Kamala Harris is and was. She was a senator with an incredible amount of foreign policy experience as Vice President, she was the attorney general of California, a district attorney. So, this is a woman who is very accomplished, and all of these personal insults from Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), and from Donald Trump are really the best that they have to give. And I know that, as the American people continue to focus on the issues and what’s really important to people, these insults will continue to be as childish as they are and people will really see the difference in the candidates and what we have to choose from November.”

