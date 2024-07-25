MSNBC’s Wallace: ‘There’s a Hidden Male Vote in Support of a Woman’s Right to Choose’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that she believed there was “a hidden male vote in support of a woman’s right to choose.”

Wallace said, “I have this political theory based on nothing but my sort of political gut. In ’16 a lot of people missed a hidden Trump vote. I think in 2024 there’s a hidden male vote in support of a woman’s right to choose, a family’s right to turn to IVF, a family’s right to exist with or without children. I wonder just anecdotally anecdotally, what do you think of that theory?”

Former Trump administration communications director Anthony Scaramucci said, “Let me add some statistics to it. It will bolster what you’re saying. It is true it’s not 2016 anymore. There are 20.2 million Baby Boomers that have died since 2016, since that election.”

She added, “I think you feel it. You feel it for yourself. You feel it as people who survived one Trump term. You feel it when you watch him unrepentant and doubling down in a deposition and grabbing someone is something you can do when you’re famous. And they have, ‘Done it for a million years.’ You feel it in these misogynistic attacks made on the campaign trail and you feel it in the selection of JD Vance someone who thinks women should stay in marriages that are violent and abusive and unhappy.”

