Carville: Democrats’ ‘Giddy Elation’ over VP Harris Won’t Be ‘Helpful Much Longer’

Democratic strategist James Carville said Thursday on MSNBC’s “The Beat” that Democrats were too “giddy” over Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid.

Carville said, “I have to be the skunk at the garden party. This is too triumphalist, ok? This is everybody’s giddy. I look at the coverage and it’s great.”

He continued, “Get ready. They’re coming. All right? And it’s good. Everybody should feel good and liberated and everything else. But if we don’t win the election we haven’t done anything.”

He added, “They are coming at us, and they are going to keep coming. This kind of giddy elation is not going to be very helpful much longer because that’s not what we’re going to be faced with. I think the vice president put it in athletic terms and needs a really good cut man in the corner because she’s getting ready to get cut.”

Carville concluded, “There is no doubt that the polling has gotten better, and it’s kind of 45-45. But don’t pay that much attention. It’s polling averages and Washington does it and there’s no doubt it’s gotten two, three points in some places, but it’s still the same country all right. It might be a different mood, and all I’m saying is good, bang your helmets against the locker, it’s fine. But when you’re still out there you’re facing Alabama. These Republicans, you’re right, they got caught off guard, but they’re going to get their sea legs and we’re having to get a campaign, a whole campaign started. And all I’m doing is saying, watch out, people. Don’t get too far out there. If we don’t win this, all this good feeling is going to evaporate and going to be all for naught.”

