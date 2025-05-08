Former President Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden are weighing a $30 million tell-all book deal that would likely include details from the diary Jill kept during her time at the White House, The Daily Mail reported.

“She could write a very explosive book if she wanted to,” a former White House aide told the outlet.

The joint book deal is contingent on Jill, whom experts say could be worth $15 million on her own, according to the report. However, Jill would likely be required to reveal details surrounding her husband’s declining mental health, as well as his disastrous debate against President Donald Trump and his decision to leave the 2024 race — which could be a “holdup,” according to the report.

The report notes that while Jill is Biden’s “biggest defender” and a book of her own would better allow her to shape her family’s narrative, she would likely “be grilled about reports she covered up his decline,” and “any publisher would want all the behind-the-scenes details, particularly for a seven-figure deal.”

Another way the Bidens could snag a book deal is by Jill going “scorched earth on those high-profile Democrats who turned their backs on Biden,” the report continues. The list of people who privately and publicly told Biden to step aside includes Barack Obama, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, and George Clooney. Jill Biden also allegedly has a grudge against former Vice President and failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

“She’s his grudge-holder for sure, and there are definitely plenty of people she will never talk to again, but it’s unlike her to take public swings at specific individuals or lay blame. It’s just not her style. That’s what is going to sell books, though,” a former Biden aide told the outlet.

Money is allegedly a huge factor in the family’s decision, as their son Hunter Biden is around $15 million in debt from legal fees for several federal cases, along with art sales drying up and a floundering memoir, sources told the outlet.

“Given the financial state that her son is in and the lack of interest in paid speaking engagements for both of them, they could be forced to think twice about how personal and specific they get in their books,” a former aide told the outlet.

Biden’s post-presidency office did not respond to the outlet’s request for comment.

Read more here.