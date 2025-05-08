12-Foot Statue of ‘Plus-Sized Black Woman’ Graces Times Square

Social media is abuzz after a statue of what has been described as a “plus-sized black woman” has graced Times Square in New York City.

A new statue has been unveiled in Duffy Square. The 12-foot bronze sculpture is titled, “Grounded in the Stars” by artist Thomas J Price, and its meaning is left up to interpretation. The description on the Times Square website asserts that the artist “reimagines both the monument and monumentality in Times Square.”

“Price’s multi-channel presentation on the screens and sculptural installation on the plaza below forms a two-part takeover in Times Square that foregrounds the intrinsic value of the individual and amplifies traditionally marginalized bodies on a monumental scale,” the description reads, obviously alluding to the “plus-sized” sculpture. The description also adds that this woman depicted in the sculpture “carries familiar qualities” and asserts that the beholder “recognizes a shared humanity” upon gazing at the work. The artist cites inspiration from Michelangelo, asserting that the “contrapposto pose of her body and the ease of her stance is a subtle nod to Michelangelo’s David.”

The description claims that the sculpture “disrupts traditional ideas around what defines a triumphant figure and challenges who should be rendered immortal through monumentalization” while “embodying a quiet gravity and grandeur.”

Price said in a statement on his work that he hopes the “Grounded in the Stars and Man Series will instigate meaningful connections and bind intimate emotional states that allow for deeper reflection around the human condition and greater cultural diversity.”

Despite the artist’s intentions, the sculpture has been the subject of mockery.

“Wow that’s really bad. What happened to art,” one X user asked.

“‘groundbreaking’ & ‘challenges traditional’ is code for talentless, hollow, trend-chasing garbage. Disposable fame junk that requires a dissertation on why it’s good because it’s [sic] lacks self-evidence,” another said, as similar comments poured in.

According to the Times Square website, “Grounded in the Stars” will be on display until June 17, 2025.