An MS-13 gangbanger has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for the brutal 2017 killings of four young men in a New York park, according to officials.

The defendant is identified as Omar Antonio Villalta, who also goes by the name “Anticristo,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Easter District of New York announced in a press release on Wednesday, noting he pleaded guilty in the case.

Authorities said Villalta was involved in the April 11, 2017, murders of four victims. They were identified as Justin Llivicura, Michael Lopez, Jorge Tigre, and Jefferson Villalobos. An image shows the victims: Villalta was also involved in the murder of another man in Charlottesville, Virginia, a few months after the April killings. The four victims were “lured to their deaths by Villalta and more than a dozen other members and associates of the MS-13,” the attorney’s office said. The killings took place at a park in Central Islip where two women linked to MS-13 lured them. They were identified as Leniz Escobar and Keyli Gomez. At the park, the men were attacked by gang members and others connected to the gang. Some of them were identified as Josue Portillo, Freiry Martinez, Alexis Hernandez, Edwin Rodriguez, Sergio Segovia-Pineda, Henry Salmeron, Anderson Sanchez.

The gangbangers believed the victims were part of a rival gang who had offended MS-13 by posting images online of themselves wearing certain items and throwing up hand signs showing membership in MS-13.

Therefore, Villalta and other gang members planned to murder the young men.

The attorney’s office detailed the gruesome killings:

On the night of the murders, Villalta and more than a dozen other MS-13 members and associates gathered in the woods adjacent to the Park. Once there, the members who had been planning the attack, including Villalta, instructed the others to prepare themselves, as the female associates were luring a group of rivals to the Park for them to attack and kill. Villalta distributed weapons to certain gang members, including knives and machetes, while others took clubs made of tree limbs as the group waited for the victims to arrive. Meanwhile, Escobar and Gomez met the victims, drove with them to the Park, led them to a predetermined wooded area, and sent the MS-13 members text-messages notifying them of their arrival. The MS-13 members and associates proceeded to the designated location and encircled the victims under the cover of darkness. One of the intended victims immediately fled and was able to escape. Llivicura, Lopez, Tigre, and Villalobos were surrounded by the MS-13 members, who attacked them with machetes, knives, an axe, and wooden clubs. After the attack, the MS-13 members dragged the victims’ bodies to a more secluded spot in the woods, piled them up, and fled. The victims’ bodies were discovered the following evening.

Villalta later fled to Charlottesville and took a job at a pizzeria with another MS-13 gang member. When he learned that another coworker, Martin Rivera Guevara, had flashed a gang hand sign indicating he was part of a rival gang, a plan was created to murder him, the attorney’s office noted.

“On the evening of July 3, 2017, the MS-13 member who worked at the pizzeria convinced the victim to drive with him to a remote location under the guise of smoking marijuana and meeting women. Once they arrived at the designated location, Villalta and other MS-13 members forced the victim at gunpoint deeper into the woods where they attacked him with a machete and knives. Villalta and the others then threw the victim’s body off a nearby bridge into the river below,” authorities said.

In February, the U.S. Department of State designated MS-13 and other gangs as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorists (SDGTs).

An MS-13 gang leader convicted of killing six people in Virginia was sentenced to life behind bars in January, and an illegal alien MS-13 gang member was recently convicted of raping and bludgeoning to death Rachel Morin, who was a mother of five children in Maryland.

It is important to note that President Donald Trump has gone hard after criminal illegal aliens who have wreaked havoc and brought violence into American communities as a result of former President Joe Biden’s (D) disastrous open border policies.

