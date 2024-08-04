Cotton: Kamala Harris ‘Wants to Decriminalize Illegal Immigration’

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Vice President Kamala Harris wanted to “decriminalize illegal immigration into this country.”

ED O’KEEFE: I want to start with something that Mr. Trump said last night in Atlanta. He attacked the governor of that state, Brian Kemp, and the Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both of them Republicans. Take a listen.

DONALD TRUMP: Raffensperger and Brian Kemp, your governor, who I got elected, by the way. Who- wasn’t for me, he would not be your governor. I think everybody knows that. He’s very disloyal person. Yes indeed, very disloyal. Your governor, Kemp, and Raffensperger are doing everything possible to make 2024 difficult for Republicans to win. What are they doing? I don’t know. They want us to lose. That’s actually my opinion. And we can’t let that happen.

O’KEEFE: It’s a must win state for the former president and he also said both Raffensperger and Kemp “don’t want the vote, to be honest.” Why attack a governor and a secretary of state who are popular with Republicans in that key battleground state?

COTTON: Well Ed, I think it’s obvious that those guys have their differences, and they have had them for a long time. But what they agree on, and what we all agree on, is what a disaster Kamala Harris would be as president. She is a dangerous San Francisco liberal, who wants to do things like take your health insurance away on the job and give it to illegal aliens because she wants to decriminalize illegal immigration into this country. That’s just the small tip of the iceberg of her radical views. So obviously, they have their differences. But we’re all united in the need to stop Kamala Harris. Because if you think the last four years have been bad for your family, the worst is yet to come if Kamala Harris gets elected president.

O’KEEFE: And Governor Kemp made that point: I want to defeat her as well, but stop attacking me, focus on the issues. He continues to not do that. Do you think he’s underestimating the potential strength of the Harris campaign now that she’s at least brought the campaign back to even?

COTTON: No, I think we always knew this campaign was going to be a close race. But remember, she’s only been the nominee for two weeks now. She hasn’t answered a single question, not one single question by the media, Ed. She’s only had one single unscripted moment, Thursday night at Andrews Air Force Base, welcoming those hostages back and she served up the kind of incomprehensible word salad for which she’s become famous. When she has to encounter the media, and I’m sure you’re going to insist that she does, she’s going to have to answer for things like why she wants to eliminate oil and gas production in this country, why she wants to ban gas powered cars, why she wants to confiscate private firearms. So we knew this race was going to be close all along, whoever the Democrats wanted to put up against President Trump. But Kamala Harris has only been the nominee for two weeks and hasn’t answered a single question. When the American people get a better look at her and her radical positions, I think you’re gonna see that they don’t want her to continue the Biden-Harris legacy.