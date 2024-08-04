Lindsey Graham: Trump Should Attack Harris’ Judgment Not Heritage

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that former President Trump should not discuss Vice President Harris’ race.

Wednesday, in an interview at the National Association of Black Journalists convention, Trump said, “She was always of Indian heritage. She was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn black. Now she wants to be known as black. So I don’t know, is she Indian or is she black?”

Graham said, “So here’s what I would say to President Trump. The problem I have with Kamala Harris is not her heritage it is her judgment. She has been wrong about everything. When she tried to explain what she would do about inflation with an upcoming recession it made no sense. She has been in the witness protection program. No one we’ll ask her a hard question.”

He continued, “Every day we’re talking about her heritage and not her terrible, dangerous liberal record throughout her entire political life is a good day for her and a bad day for us. So I would encourage President Trump to prosecute the case against Kamala Harris’s bad judgment.”

