Harris-Walz Advisory Board Member on Medicare for All Flip: ‘Leaders Are Consistently Moving and Processing Info.’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” Harris-Walz Campaign Advisory Board member Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) reacted to 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris shifting her view on abolishing private health insurance and supporting Medicare for all by stating that “leaders are consistently moving and processing information and then being able to make the decisions that they know are in the best interests of their people. I know and I can tell you that her policy right now is not a health care for all position.”

Co-host Joe Kernen said, “There are some that, talk about, in terms of a lot of Vice President Harris’ positions, and it’s a good way to probably to say this, they say it’s probably similar to what we’ve seen in the Biden administration, but — and politicians, when they’re senators, it’s different than perhaps when they’re a vice president, but there are some things that the Vice President is on the record for saying in the past that maybe she wouldn’t say now, and some people thought that that’s why a more centrist vice president might help her get to that position. And I just thought it was interesting, you mentioned UnitedHealthcare being based in Minnesota, when one of Vice President Harris’ positions was no private insurance companies remaining, that everybody — it’s got to be universal health care for all. That would not be good for UnitedHealthcare in Minnesota, and I’m wondering, there [are] a lot of things that she’s going to have to clarify. It’s been two weeks, and it’s a honeymoon period, but we still don’t know that much about how she feels, and some people say that the pick of Gov. Walz (D-MN) moves her further to the left, or at least keeps her in the left where she was.”

Moore responded, “No, I would actually say that you have — and what leaders do, leaders are consistently moving and processing information and then being able to make the decisions that they know are in the best interests of their people. I know and I can tell you that her policy right now is not a health care for all position. That, when we’re talking about how do you create real economic growth where you’re able to work in partnership between the private sector and also government and know that the private sector is a partner with government inside this work and not an adversary, it’s something that’s important and something that I know is a deep belief of a Harris-Walz campaign and will be of a Harris-Walz administration. One thing that we know is that we now are going to have 80 days for people to get a clear understanding of where the individual policies are. And the thing that we know about the Vice President is, when she’s pushing for things like making sure that we can have an enhanced child tax credit, making sure that we can do things like investing in child care so we can actually get people back into the workforce, when we’re making sure that we can invest in high-quality education so we can create a better pipeline for both employees and employers, that kind of stuff does matter. And so, I think, over these next 80 days, we will have a chance to see real clarification on these issues, and I’m confident that the American people will see that the Harris-Walz administration is going to be one that’s best for the future economic growth for this country.”

