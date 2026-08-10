Michigan AG Nessel: El-Sayed Needs to ‘Tone Down His Rhetoric’ on Israel

Monday on MS NOW’s “State of Play,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) said Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed (D) needs to tone down his rhetoric on Israel and AIPAC.

Host Peter Alexander asked, “What responsibility does Abdul El-Sayed have and the other members of the party that listens to him have to combat the anti-Semitism or that language, and to make sure that people like you do feel safe at the convention?”

Nessel said, “Well, first of all, I’d like for him to tone down his rhetoric a little bit. And what I mean by that is that, you know, the, you know, AIPAC, which many of us do not support or agree with and Israel, with many of us who do not support or agree with their government or the actions of Benjamin Netanyahu, they cannot be the central villain in literally every story. Right? So if we’re talking about, you know, reforming health care, which all of us want to do in the party, you know, it’s not AIPAC that is responsible for those problems. It’s the health insurance and pharmaceutical companies. We want to combat climate change. That’s not AIPAC and Israel that’s responsible; that’s big oil and fossil fuel industry.

She added, “If it’s the housing crisis, let’s look at private equity firms and real estate trade organizations. Not everything is about a pack. Not everything is about Israel. And I think it’s a misrepresentation to say that even if we wiped Israel off the face of the earth tomorrow, you know, every day Michiganders’ lives wouldn’t be better on all of those fronts. So, you know, I think it’s important to not only talk about Israel and only talk about AIPAC in response to every question.”

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