Seven Times Hasan Piker Was a Terrible Person on Camera

Michigan Democrat Senate nominee Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed’s traveling spokesman, Hasan Piker, has offered his opinions on the United States deserving 9/11, called for the murder of capitalists, and rooted for the demise of Western civilization.

The person the Democrat establishment is being led around by has a trove of offensive ‘hits’ from his time streaming himself playing video games and making absurd, obscene comments on a near-daily basis.

Here is a collection of some of Piker’s comments as establishment Democrats try to pretend they haven’t spent years begging for his help:

“This is so insane. America deserved 9/11 dude, fuck it. I’m saying it… We totally brought it on ourselves.”

Piker said this on Twitch and even framed a September 12, 2001, newspaper photo on his wall of the Twin Towers on fire.

“Kill them. Kill those motherf**kers. Murder those motherf**kers in the street. Let the streets soak in their f**king red capitalist blood, dude.”

Piker said this in a stream about his mom’s birthday.

“Any other black folk want to engage in radical activist language in this fucking chat? Suck my fucking cock, okay? You stupid fucking radlib. Get the fuck out.”

Piker told a commenter this during a stream when asked a question about Sudan.

“We’re going to keep bringing immigrants into this country, on purpose. Just so they can fuck your sister and, then, maybe even your daughter. We’re going to destroy the white race, bitch. That’s what we’re here to do.

Piker said this in another video.

“Mao Zedong is one of the great leaders of this world, ok? A man who changed the entire universe, the entire planet.”

Piker recounted a trip he took to China and offered praise for communist Mao Zedong.

“If Hezbollah is a terrorist organization, America is the top terrorist organization – which it is, by the way.”

This quote came in a montage of clips of Piker spewing anti-American and anti-Western views.

“Shut up, go back to Auschwitz.”

Piker repeats a radio transmission purportedly between the so-called Gaza Flotilla and the Israeli Navy.