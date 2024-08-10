Dem Rep. Garamendi: Harris ‘Did What She Was Supposed to Do’ with Border

On Friday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) stated that 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris “did what she was supposed to do” with her assignment on the border.

Garamendi said, “I think she has a very, very good argument to make on the border. This border czar issue is just incorrect. She was given a very specific task of dealing with the Central American countries. She got about $5 billion into those countries and a very, very significant reduction in the number of asylum seekers leaving those countries. So, in that sense, she did what she was supposed to do. Going forward, yeah, immigration is going to be an issue. But, frankly, the Republicans and Trump have a very severe problem. The bipartisan bill…border guards, dealing with the necessary processes of those people, also providing ways of shutting down, all of that was in the bipartisan bill. And guess who killed it? Donald Trump, all by his little lonesome, killed that major effort and the billions of dollars that were going to be spent to shore up the border. So, he has a vulnerability. When it comes to that debate. I will guarantee you she’ll put that right back in front of him and say, why did you kill the bill that could have made a major effort into solving the problem?”

