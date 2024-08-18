Sununu: ‘Almost Any Other Republican Candidate Would Be Winning this Race by 10 Points’

Governor Chris Sununu (R-NH) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that “almost any other Republican” than former President Donald Trump would win the presidential race by 10 points.

On Fox News, Nikki Haley said, “One thing Republicans have to stop, quit whining about her. The campaign is not going to win talking about crowd sizes. It’s not going to win talking about what race Kamala Harris is. It’s not going to win talking about whether she’s dumb. It’s not. You can’t win on those things.”

At a campaign rally, Trump said, “I think I’m entitled to personal attacks. I don’t have a lot of respect for her. I don’t have a lot of respect for her intelligence, and I think she’ll be a terrible president.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “Who’s right here, Haley or Trump?”

Sununu said, “Well, it isn’t Donald Trump in this case. Look, as Nikki probably wouldn’t point this out because she was the alternative, but almost any other Republican candidate would be winning this race by ten points. And so the message is very clear, if you stick to the issues, if you stick to what matters, this should be an easy grace for Donald Trump. It really should the delta that you’re seeing right now is Trump does better with males by about ten points. But where this giant shifted August has come is with the female voters, Frank Luntz pointed this out in his polling. He’s down 10 to 12 points, at least with females. They’re going to come out in much bigger numbers than they previously would have if Biden were the candidate.”

