NBC’s Holt: ‘We Were Quite Touched’ by Walz Talking About ‘Experience with IVF’ That Family Says Didn’t Happen

During NBC’s coverage of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, host Lester Holt stated that “We were quite touched” by 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s (D) “description” of his family’s “experience with IVF” that the Walz family didn’t have, as Walz’s wife stated.

Holt said, “We were quite touched by his description of his own family’s adventure.”

NBC host Kristen Welker cut in to say, “Yes. He spoke in very personal terms about his infertility struggles.”

While Welker was talking, Holt said, “I say adventure, I obviously meant their experience with IVF.”

NBC host Savannah Guthrie then stated, “With infertility, yeah, absolutely. And when you look at this, you sometimes can tell by a convention where the campaign thinks the fertile ground is. As Kristen just mentioned, a reach out to Independents.”

In a statement, Gwen Walz acknowledged that she did not undergo IVF treatment. And during the speech, Walz said that access to “IVF and fertility treatments” is “personal” for him and his family and that he and his wife had access to “fertility treatments.”

