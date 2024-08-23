Dem Rep. Robert Garcia: Trump ‘Stopped Good Border Policy’ by Killing Bill I ‘Probably Wouldn’t Have’ Voted For

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Ana Cabrera Reports,” Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) argued that 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump “stopped good border policy in this country” by killing the Senate border bill that Garcia also stated he “probably wouldn’t have” voted for if it was voted on in the House.

Garcia said that he thinks numbers on who voters trust on the issue of immigration will shift in favor of 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris because “Donald Trump has actually stopped good border policy in this country. Republicans and President Biden and Kamala Harris had a border policy on the table. It was Donald Trump that tanked it. Kamala Harris believes, not only in a secure border, but also ensuring that people that are coming to the border have…dignity and are treated humanely. So, that’s really important and she’s going to get that done.”

Co-host José Díaz-Balart then asked, “And just real quick, Congressman, would you have voted for that border bill?”

Garcia answered, “In the House, I probably wouldn’t have, but I support the broader mission and I think that we could have had a good debate, but that Donald Trump and the Republicans didn’t want to do that.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett