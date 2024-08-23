Lady Gaga’s Father Joe Germanotta Praises Trump No Tax on Tips Proposal: ‘I Think It’s a Great Thing’

Pop Star Lady Gaga’s father Joe Germanotta said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Your World” that former President Trump’s plan to end taxing tips was a “great thing” for employees and owners.

Host Neil Cavuto said, “He’s the owner of Joanne Trattoria an incredible menu, what they do with garlic, don’t get me started. Joe, great to have you. Your take, a lot of your worker, they rely on tipping, along comes Donald Trump and Kamala Harris saying we will take the tax off tips. How will that impact them, you, the restaurant?”

Germanotta said, “I think it is a great thing for them and good for the restaurant. 75% of their income comes from tips. Effectively, Donald Trump is giving them a raise. It gives them more disposable income. If wages get increased all right, the hourly wage, that shows up in menu prices but this pays the employee. for what they do as well. It will allow them to not work as many jobs. Most of my employees have two positions, server and bus boy positions. I think it’s a great thing all around. I think the president was brilliant in throwing this on the table.”

He added, “I think it is a win/win for everyone.”

