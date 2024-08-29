Murphy: ‘Insane’ to Criticize Harris Fracking Flip — There Are New Technologies

Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) said Thursday on CNN “News Central” that it would be “insane” to criticize Vice President Kamala Harris over the change in her fracking position because there are new technologies.

Host John Berman asked, “What’s your position senator, on fracking?”

Murphy said, “I think increasingly we can do fracking in a safe way. It depends on site, it depends on the process. But I think anybody who serve his paid attention to the technological developments over the past several years understands that there are places that this can be done safely. I think you have to have a strategy in this country where are you continue to develop our natural resources.”

Berman said, “The reason I was asking is because Vice President Harris was against fracking when she ran for president in 2019. Now are her campaign says, she supports fracking. She of course, is doing this interview with CNN just in a few hours. How much do you think she needs to explain her change on this issue or her changed on Medicare for all, her change on some border issues?”

Murphy said, “I mean, does America really want candidates who never, ever changed their position on anything and never look at new evidence and come to a different conclusion?”

He added, “I’m telling you that part of the reason that I am more open to fracking today is because the technology has changed because we can do it in a way that protects groundwater and protects the safety of local residents. I look at new information and occasionally I change my position. Now, Vice President Harris can explain for herself why she thinks differently about this topic. But I think it would be insane to punish anybody in political life for not being open to new information.”

