Polis: Kamala Has ‘Always Been Supportive of Building Barriers and Walls for Certain Parts of the Border’

Governor Jared Polis (D-CO) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that Democrats including Vice President Kamala Harris “have always been supportive of building barriers and walls for certain parts of the border.”

Host Jon Karl said, “Another issue that didn’t come up in the CNN interview is her now apparent support for at least in some aspects, the border wall. I mean, we’ve seen in her ad, she uses images of the border wall. She says she’ll sign the Senate bill which provided $650 million for more border wall construction. She had called previously, the border wall a medieval vanity project, and a stupid use of money that she vowed to block. So what’s changed there?”

Polis said, “Look, this is another issue that as it gets into the public discourse is very misleading. Democrats in general, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, you know, Barack Obama, have always been supportive of building barriers and walls for certain parts of the border as part of a comprehensive border strategy.”

Karl said, “Wait a minute. She called the border wall a medieval vanity project, a stupid use of money and said that she would block funding for it. So she wasn’t talking about supporting.”

Polis said, “That’s true. The border wall that Donald Trump has proposed is a huge boondoggle waste of taxpayer money. He effectively talked about a wall across the entire border rather than using barriers of different kinds effectively in a cost effective manner including imagery from satellites, including on the ground intel to secure and lock down the border. What Kamala Harris is for is securing the most cost-effective way possible to stop the illegal flow of people, of guns, of drugs across that southern border. Of course, Donald Trump’s border wall would not work, would waste taxpayer money. Of course, barriers and walls are a part of the overall comprehensive strategy that Kamala Harris will deliver on to secure the southern border.”

