White House: Biden Is Focused on ‘Revitalizing’ Manufacturing, But Manufacturing Jobs Are Flat

On Friday’s broadcast of Bloomberg’s “Balance of Power,” White House Council of Economic Advisers member Heather Boushey stated that President Joe Biden has focused on “revitalizing parts of American manufacturing through the construction, at this point, of new manufacturing facilities, which we’re seeing all across the country.” And they think that manufacturing jobs will go up in the future as facilities are built, but “for now, we are seeing this flattening in the employment in manufacturing.”

Boushey said, “Well, certainly, you’ve seen that flatlined and you did lose some jobs last month. One of the things that we have been focusing on in the invest in America agenda is how the president’s agenda is revitalizing parts of American manufacturing through the construction, at this point, of new manufacturing facilities, which we’re seeing all across the country. And so, we’ve been actually watching, very carefully, the increase in construction employment that you’ve seen and you actually saw a big uptick in that last month. We believe that, as you build those facilities, those workers will come into these new sectors that we are building out. But, for now, we are seeing this flattening in the employment in manufacturing.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett