Liz Cheney: ‘Ronald Reagan Could Have Given’ Kamala Harris DNC Speech

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) claimed Sunday on ABC “This Week” that Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention the former Ronald Reagan could have given.

Cheney said, “If you look at Vice President Harris’ Speech for example, at the Democratic Convention, it is a speech that Ronald Reagan could have given. It is a speech that George Bush could have given. It’s very much an embrace and an understanding of the exceptional nature of this great nation, a love of America, a recognition that America is a special place, a recognition that we all have to work together to ensure that, and you contrast to ensure that we maintain it. You contrast that with what we hear from Donald Trump, again, on a daily basis, that America is a failing nation, that America is a laughing stock. The trash talking of the United States of America very much is part of the message that Donald Trump is pushing.”

She added, “So at the end of the day, I think it’s important for people to recognize he’s not a conservative. The policies that we’re seeing him put forward including, you know, again, on an almost daily basis, this notion of embracing global tariffs, that he’s going to impose 100%, 200% tariffs. that is fundamentally an anti-conservative policy. It’s also a policy that i point out to friends of mine who say, well, we’re going to vote for him because of his economic conservatism it will choke off global trade, will likely lead us down a path that we’ve seen before, for example, in the 1930s, lead to, at that point, it was a depression.”

