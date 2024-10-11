Aurora Police Chief: We Have ‘Very Little’ Federal Help for Dealing with Migrants, That’s a ‘Disaster’

During a portion of an interview with NBC News aired on Friday’s broadcast of “NBC Nightly News,” Aurora, CO Police Chief Todd Chamberlain stated that while the city isn’t being overrun, there is “a new group that [has] come into the city of Aurora” and that new group has “caused, without question, major concerns.” And that while he doesn’t want to be responsible for deportations, there is “very little federal assistance” for dealing with migrants and “I think it’s really a disaster.”

NBC News Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent Garrett Haake said, “Aurora’s Police Chief tells us crime is down. He says there is an issue with migrant gangs here, but the city is not overrun as Trump says.”

He then played a clip where he asked Chamberlain, “Do you recognize that Aurora?”

Chamberlain answered, “Right now, that is not the situation that we have, but what we do have is a new group that [has] come into the city of Aurora. They have caused, without question, major concerns.”

Haake then stated, “He wants federal help to deal with migrants, not responsibility for deporting them.”

Haake then played a clip where Chamberlain said, “You don’t have any — or very little federal assistance. I think it’s really a disaster.”

