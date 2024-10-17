Carney on ‘The Bottom Line’: Biden-Harris Inflation Devastated Union Wages

Breitbart News economics editor John Carney said Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “The Bottom Line” under the Biden-Harris administration, union members saw their wages devastated by inflation.

Co-host Sean Duffy said, “You see unions, maybe they don’t endorse, or they endorse Trump, but they’re moving away from the Democrat Party. It fits hand-in-glove with the tariff conversation that Donald Trump’s been having with the media and with the American people. I think these workers believe that if you protect the American worker or at least give us fairer trade with the rest of the world, we’re winners as the American worker, which is why they’re supporting Trump and not Harris. Am I wrong?”

Carney said, “No, that’s absolutely right. Look, they know that Donald Trump is going to stick up for American workers. They saw what happened to their wages under Biden and Harris. They saw them get devastated by inflation. They’re very worried that that could happen again.”

He added, “Remember, one of the things unions do is do multi-year contracts for their workers and when you do that you have to worry about what’s going to happen with inflation. Inflation was absolutely devastating to the port workers, to the auto workers. This is why they were demanding such big raises because they actually lost money because inflation got to the 40 year highs under Kamala Harris and Joe Biden.”

