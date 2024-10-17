Tuberville: Kamala Harris Came Across ‘Like a Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ During Baier Interview

Thursday, during an appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) gave low marks to Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat presidential nominee, for her performance during an interview with FNC’s Bret Baier.

The Alabama senior U.S. Senator likened Harris to a “crazy ex-girlfriend.”

“[I] assume you saw it or saw part of this interview. One of the most disturbing parts, I think to me, is that she lost her cool. there was a temperament thing that you always look for in presidential candidates no matter how, you know, how hot it may be in the kitchen. You’re supposed to keep your cool. And I think she lost her cool. I think she blew up, basically, at Bret Baier last night. I don’t know if you see it the same way or, you know, you’ve within around these things or — been around these things for a long time or you have a different take.”

“No, I totally agree with you, Larry. She came across last night like a crazy ex-girlfriend,” Tuberville replied. “And the only thing that we learned was how obsessed, absolutely obsessed she was with Donald Trump. There were no policies. I listened to everything she said about immigration. I’ve been going through all of this for four years in the Senate and am listening to all these lies and things that they supposedly have done. There wasn’t one true thing she said about immigration. And I think she’s just totally out of touch, and she tries to listen to everybody on her side about, ‘Hey, listen, try to switch everything back to Donald Trump. Don’t say anything. Blame him. Play the blame game again.’ It’s not going to work.”

