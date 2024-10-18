Van Jones: Kamala Should Be in ‘Turnout Mode’ But She’s Still in ‘Persuasion Mode’

CNN political commentator Van Jones said Friday on CNN’s “The Lead” that Vice President Kamala Harris should be in turnout mode at this campaign stage but said she was still in persuasion mode.

Host Jake Tapper said, “Do you think the Harris campaign is doing a good enough job in Michigan, especially with the Arab-American and Muslim-American community and especially with the African-American community?”

Jones said, “I think they are still in the fight there. Ordinarily buying now with the black community, it’s literally just a turnout operation. And in some ways, it still can be because black folks are going to vote for Kamala Harris more than anybody else. Black people are going to be voting in our big majority, but there is still a persuasion operation for black voters. As you guys know, in campaigns, you have persuasion, and you have turnout. Right now, you should be in turnout mode for the black community and turnout mode for the Muslim community. You’re still in persuasion mode in a lot of places. So that is a struggle. At the same time, it’s a neck and neck. We know for sure Arab, Muslim and black voters are going to vote in their big majority for Kamala Harris. But the number matters, and we’re still trying to get to the right number in both Michigan and Pennsylvania.”

