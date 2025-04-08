Watch Live: Donald Trump Signs Executive Order on Unleashing American Energy

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to unleash American energy production on Tuesday, April 8.
The president’s announcement last week of sweeping reciprocal tariffs has triggered a realignment of the global order, with multiple countries seeking new, fairer trade deals with the United States as Trump works to deliver on his promise to begin a new American Golden Age.
Sen. Dave McCormick (R-PA) spoke with Breitbart News last Saturday and noted that tariffs were just one chapter of Trump’s economic playbook to revitalize America, with unleashing America’s energy production being another:
There’s certainly around huge deregulation that is well underway, around energy dominance, which is going to lower energy prices and make it very attractive for companies to do business in the United States. There’s the extension, and I think the permanence of the 2017 tax cuts, which I do believe will happen. There’s trillions of dollars of foreign direct investment that’s already being committed since President Trump came into office.
