CNN’s Enten: Right Track Number a Sign of Coming Trump Victory

CNN senior political data reporter Harry Enten said Wednesday on “CNN News Central” that former President Donald Trump may defeat Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential election next week because just 28% of Americans think the country is on the wrong track.

Enten said, “So look, just 28 % of Americans voters think the country is going in the right direction, is on the right track. I want to put that into historical perspective for you.”

He continued, “What’s the average percentage of the public that thinks that the country is on the right track when the incumbent party loses? It is 25%. That 25% looks an awful bit like, like that 28% up there. It doesn’t look anything, anything like this. 42%, doesn’t look anything like this, 28%.”

Enten added, “So the bottom line is very few Americans think the country is on the right track at this particular point. It tracks much more with when the incumbent party loses than with when it wins. In fact, I went back through history, there isn’t a single time in which 28% of the American public thinks the country is going on the right track in which the incumbent party actually won. They always lose when just 28% of the country believes the country is on the wrong track.”

