Trump Willing to Meet with Hollywood Bosses on Tariffs: ‘I Want to Help the Industry, We’re All About Jobs’

President Donald Trump has said that he would meet with Hollywood insiders to discuss his tariffs and negotiate on ways to reinvigorate the movie business.

As Breitbart News reported on Sunday, the president proposed putting “a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands.”

“The Movie Industry in America is DYING a very fast death,” he wrote on Sunday. “Other Countries are offering all sorts of incentives to draw our filmmakers and studios away from the United States. Hollywood, and many other areas within the U.S.A., are being devastated. This is a concerted effort by other Nations and, therefore, a National Security threat. It is, in addition to everything else, messaging and propaganda! Therefore, I am authorizing the Department of Commerce, and the United States Trade Representative, to immediately begin the process of instituting a 100% Tariff on any and all Movies coming into our Country that are produced in Foreign Lands. WE WANT MOVIES MADE IN AMERICA, AGAIN!”

Speaking with reporters on Monday, the president said that he wants to “help the industry” and would meet with Hollywood insiders to work out a deal.

“I’m not looking to hurt the industry; I want to help the industry,” he said. “We’re going to meet with the industry. I want to make sure they’re happy with it, because we’re all about jobs.”

Trump said that Hollywood has lost its brand as a movie business.

“Hollywood doesn’t do very much of that business. They have the nice sign and everything’s good, but they don’t do very much,” Trump said.

White House spokesman Kush Desai also said on Monday that no final decision has been made on the president’s tariffs.

“Although no final decisions on foreign film tariffs have been made, the Administration is exploring all options to deliver on President Trump’s directive to safeguard our country’s national and economic security while Making Hollywood Great Again,” said Desai in a statement.

Democrats in the state of California said that while they do not support tariffs, they do believe in creating programs to incentivize the film industry.

“I share the administration’s desire to bring movie making back to the United States. While blanket tariffs on all films would have unintended and potentially damaging impacts, we have an opportunity to work together to pass a major federal film tax credit to re-shore American jobs in the industry. I welcome the opportunity to work with the administration and my Republican colleagues to pass a globally competitive federal film incentive to bring back runaway production,” said Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA).

Governor Gavin Newsom also said his administration would be reviewing the president’s proposals while SAG-AFTRA’s Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said the union welcomes a dialogue with the president.

“SAG-AFTRA supports efforts to increase movie, television and streaming production in the United States. We will continue to advocate for policies that strengthen our competitive position, accelerate economic growth and create good middle class jobs for American workers,” said Crabtree. “We look forward to learning more about the specifics of the plan announced by the President and to advancing a dialogue to achieve our common goals.”

Jon Voight, one of the president’s ambassadors in Hollywood, reportedly issued a comprehensive plan to the president on Monday.

“The plan includes federal incentives for production and post-production, co-production treaties with foreign countries as well as infrastructure subsidies for theater owners and production companies, job training, and changes to the tax code. The plan also calls for tariffs in ‘certain limited circumstances,'” reported Variety.

“The President loves the entertainment business and this country, and he will help us make Hollywood great again,” Voight said in a statement.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.