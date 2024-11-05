MSNBC’s O’Donnell: Electoral College Is the Founding Fathers Version of ‘Voter Suppression’

MSNBC host Lawrence O’Donnell said Tuesday on his network’s election coverage that the Electoral College was a form of voter suppression during his network’s election coverage.

O’Donnell said, “I would like to issue an apology to all of those states we have not mentioned. It is not our fault, it is the founding fathers, they decided on this thing called the Electoral College. Which interestingly, no other country in the world decided to copy. Because of that, in presidential terms, in effect on nights like this, you have a right to think that it feels like no one cares about your vote. If you are in California or if you’re in New York, and when you think about how enormous a force that can be in voter suppression, there may be nothing quite like it. Imagine if California voters ever got to think that their votes for president mattered. There are seven million people in California who don’t vote, they are registered, they don’t vote today.”

He added, “Most of those, if they voted, would add millions to Kamala Harris. This Electoral College problem is one that bedevils us in the 21st Century as it never has before.”

