‘Holy Smokes’: CNN’s Tapper Stunned by Harris Underperforming Biden’s 2020 Victory

CNN anchor Jake Tapper could not believe the scale of Vice President Kamala Harris’ defeat Tuesday night during his network’s election coverage.

Tapper said, “Take me back to the places where Donald Trump is overperforming. Are there any places where Kamala Harris overperformed where Biden was?”

Reporter John King said, “Underperforming the president in places. You asked, are there any places the vice president is performing?

King then pointed to a blank map of the United States.

Tapper said, “Holy smokes.”

King said, “Let this go away and see if there’s anything on the east side there.”

Tapper said, “Literally nothing?”

King said, “Right by 3% or more.”

