Behar Rejects Trump Mandate — Get That ‘Out of Your Mouth’

Joy Behar rejects President-elect Donald Trump won the November 5 election with a mandate.

She told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that those who say that should stop.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “I will just say, keep your eyes open, and your decision head on and watch what happens, and then decide what you as an individual are going to do. Are you going to get up and make the noise? Are you going to join a group to fight against this kind of stuff? Because it’s like a wildfire. this stuff spreads.”

Behar said, “By the way, this idea that Trump won with some kind of mandate is not true. We have information that he beat Kamala Harris by 1.6%. Joe Biden beat Trump by 4.5% and nobody said it was a mandate so get that out of your lips, out of your mouth who say it’s a mandate.”

She added, “Another thing, one more thing, why are all these cabinet members, people that’s seen on television? Is he going to put Vanna White on there next? Every single one is known to us. Like most presidents when they have a cabinet they find the greatest people from the universe but we didn’t know who they were.”

Goldberg said, “It’s a TV cabinet, maybe he wants to make sure they look good on screen.”

