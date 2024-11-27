Israeli Amb. to U.S.: Senate Dems Are More Likely to Back Israel-Saudi Deal if Trump Doesn’t Get Credit

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Herzog stated that he believes there’s a better chance of getting a package deal of normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia and a defense agreement between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia during the transition period, because Democrats in the Senate are more likely to support a deal if President Joe Biden is still in office.

Herzog said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:50] “The window for such a deal is still open. The Saudis have some requirements, things that they need politically. And I’m hopeful that this could be done. The reason people are talking about this transition period is that there are better opportunities to pass it in the Senate. So, the window is open and we are hopeful.”

Host Bret Baier asked, “In other words, Democrats would vote for a Biden-negotiated deal to get to 67 votes in the Senate as opposed to when President Trump gets inaugurated?”

Herzog responded, “Yes. We are talking about a package deal, which includes a defense treaty between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia and a normalization deal between Saudi Arabia and Israel, and that requires a majority of 67 senators.”

Baier then asked, “So, if you were to put a number on that, on chances, what would you put it?”

Herzog answered, “I would be very careful and I would say 50/50.”

