Raskin: ‘We’re Iin the Fight of Our Lives’ Against Incoming Administration

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room” that “we’re in the fight of our lives” against the incoming administration.

Raskin said, “We’re in the fight of our lives, Wolf. There is an incoming administration which has vowed to turn the Department of Justice into an instrument of political revenge and retaliation and persecution of individual American citizens. We’ve got an incoming administration which doesn’t seem to care about any constitutional boundaries they’re threatening to impound funds that have been appropriated for particular purposes by Congress and use them for other purposes. That was, of course, something that Donald Trump did in his first administration when he redirected money from other lawfully appropriated functions to building the wall in Mexico, which he had promised the people of Mexico were going to pay for. But of course, that promise was broken. The people of Mexico, the government of Mexico didn’t pay for it. And so they tried to redirect money from other places.”

He added, “So, you know, I have uh, vowed that I will not allow the Constitution of the United States to be put into any kind of shredder or processor. We’re going to defend the separation of powers. We’re going to defend the First Amendment, the right of the people to assemble. We’re going to defend the lawful prerogatives of Congress. We’re going to defend judicial independence and that’s our job. And the Judiciary Committee is the front lines of that defense.”

