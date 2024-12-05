Rick Scott Predicts ‘Swamp’ Will Fight DOGE — Says Congress Has to ‘Get Rid of the Waste’

Thursday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) told viewers that he expected the so-called Washington, D.C. “swamp” to fight President-elect Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) efforts.

However, he also said it was up to Congress to eliminate the waste found by DOGE.

“The Swamp is going to fight it, right?” he said. “But here’s reality — a lot of this is going to be be done just through the executivebranch. Just in Biden’s term, the regulatory environment has grown exponentially. That can all go away. That can go away if Trump puts in the right people, like Vivek, a lot of what they’re going to do, he puts in the right people to run these agencies, they can get rid of all that regulatory environment.”

“That and streamlining the permitting will actually do more to create jobs,build our economy more than anything else we can do,” Scott added. “Now, we have to in Congress, we have to get rid of the waste. We’ve had a 2% increase in our population in 5 years and over a 50% increase in spending. That doesn’t make any sense. So we’re going to have to go through the budget and say what’s good and what’s bad.”

