Trump: ‘We’re Not Touching’ Social Security in Proposed Cuts to Government Spending

President-elect Donald Trump said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) will not cut Social Security.

Host Kristen Welker said, “The President-elect is tasking Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, to try to cut government spending along with one of Mr. Trump’s former primarily rivals, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, all of it putting a spotlight on what it could mean for entitlements and defense spending.”

She asked, “You’ve tapped Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, to head out this Department of Government Efficiency, which proposes cuts to the federal government. I think a lot of people hear that and get concerned about Medicare and Social Security.”

Trump said. “It is not going to have anything to do with that.”

Welker said, “You won’t touch Medicare, Social Security?”

Trump said, “We are talking about Theft, abuse, fraud. I said, no, we’re not talking Social Security, other than we make it more efficient, but the people will get what they getting.”

Welker said, “So entitlements, off the table.”

Trump said, “And we’re not raising ages or any of that stuff.”

He added, “I won’t do it.”

