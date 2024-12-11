Durbin: I Think We Can Make Deal with Trump, DREAMers ‘Deserve a Chance to Earn’ ‘Citizenship’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Senate Majority Whip Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) said he does think Democrats can make a deal with President-Elect Donald Trump on DREAMers and they “deserve a chance to earn their way to citizenship.”

Host Dana Bash asked, [relevant exchange begins around 22:05] “Donald Trump said, on Sunday, he would work with Democrats to allow DREAMers to stay in the United States. You went down this road with Trump during the first term, unsuccessfully, ultimately. Do you think you can, realistically, get a deal done with Trump on DREAMers, and what could that look like?”

Durbin responded, “Based on what he said last Sunday, I do believe that. I was sitting on the couch kind of listening, half listening and half reading the paper, and then he got into the DREAMers and I sat up straight and he said he was ready to talk. He wanted to see if we could find an agreement between Republicans and Democrats. And I’ll just tell you, any time, any place, Mr. President, call me and I’ll be there. There are hundreds of thousands of lives at stake of good people who came to this country as kids and deserve a chance to earn their way to citizenship.”

