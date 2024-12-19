The Alex Marlow Show Exclusive—Lara Trump on What She’d Do as a Senator on Day One

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Lara Trump discussed what she believes should be the most important issues for Congress and what she’d focus on if she was in the Senate.

Trump said that people “want strong borders. They want things that are going to make this economy better. They want to get out of these endless wars that we have around the world. … Rebuild our military, peace through strength.”

