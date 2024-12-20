Rove: ‘Shame on’ White House Aides, Dems Who Hid Biden’s Decline

Republican strategist Karl Rove said Friday on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports” that Democrats who took part in covering up President Joe Biden’s mental decline were shameful.

Host Sandra Smith said, “As you mentioned, those around him who were saying he is vibrant, and we can barely keep up with him, and he’s going to run another four years, what is your message to them in the messaging given to the best of us?”

Rove said, “Shame on you. Shame on you. You owed it to the country, you owed it to him, and you owed it to your party. You know, people like David Axelrod and James Carville, who were raising questions about his fitness to run for office a year and a half before the election, Joe Biden literally had his people leak to one of the major newspapers an ugly comment about David Axelrod because David Axelrod had raised questions about his fitness. But these people were being selfish, starting with the president and his wife and his sister and his close aides. They were involved in something that would have been bad for the country and bad for the Democratic Party and, bad for the office of the presidency, and bad for our country in a dangerous time where great challenges wait for us here and abroad. And he was not up to it, and we now know it.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN