Tom Williams: Politics Is a Religion for the Left, But the Right Believes in a ‘Transcendent Reality That Is More Important’

On Tuesday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Rome Bureau Chief Dr. Tom Williams talked about the different approaches to politics from the left and the right.

Williams said, “For the left, politics is religion…and that’s why they die when they start losing in politics. For people on the right, even though we know politics is important, we have another vision, where we know that the best politics will not save you, the worst politics will not destroy you as a human being, as a person. We know that there’s a transcendent reality that is more important and bigger than those political realities that we live every day and that we spend a lot of time discussing and dealing with.”

