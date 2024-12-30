MSNBC’s Wallace: ‘The Study of MAGA Is Essential to Defeat MAGA’

MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace said Monday on “Deadline” that it is important to study MAGA to expose “the movement’s vulnerability” and defeat it.

Wallace said, “I think the study of MAGA is essential to defeat MAGA. Right? And if you want to go to the country in four years with the political movement that defeats MAGA, you have to understand MAGA. And so to me this is a story that is, the personalities in conflict, you just can’t look away, right? But the idea that one figure, and I think it’s Bannon in this case, is trying to preserve something that to him as a MAGA enforcer is, I don’t even know the vocabulary to use, precious, you know, the anti-immigration view has to be pure.”

She continued, “To be against these visas being offered is in direct conflict with Trump’s core promise, which is of a robust economy because what Musk represents is that American businesses feel like they can’t prosper and thrive without access to these visas. Again the study of MAGA to be able to defeat it is understanding where the weak links are this is clearly going to be one of them.”

Wallace added, “It’s like two tarantulas in a bowl. There’s nobody to root for right because you’re watching this like ugly collision where Musk is arguing for his own bottom line, Bannon is arguing for sort of the ideologies at the root of MAGA’s sort of nativist underbelly. But what you have to study I think from the outside is what it exposes about the movement’s vulnerability.”

