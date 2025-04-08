China Creates AI Video Mocking American Workers After Trump Tariffs

China responded to President Donald Trump’s tariff threats by creating AI videos showing fat Americans working in warehouses.

The videos featuring chubby Americans toiling away in factories went viral on social media — a way to mock the Trump administration’s aim of returning manufacturing jobs back to American soil. Take a look:

The videos came after China vowed to “fight to the end” in response to President Donald Trump threatening to impose a 50 percent duty on imports if Beijing does not withdraw the retaliatory 34 percent tariff it imposed on American products last week.

China’s Commerce Ministry said in a statement that it “resolutely opposes” the president’s escalating threat of tariffs and will not back down.

“The U.S. threat to escalate tariffs on China is a mistake on top of a mistake,” the statement said, according to a CNBC translation. “China will never accept it. If the U.S. insists on its own way, China will fight to the end.”

As Breitbart News reported on Tuesday, Trump will “slap 104-percent tariffs on China at midnight Tuesday, April 8, after President Xi Jinping refused to withdraw retaliatory tariffs placed on the United States.”

“On Tuesday, reports indicated that Xi had no plans to withdraw the retaliatory tariffs and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the combined 104-percent tariffs on China would go into effect at midnight,” reported Breitbart News.

“U.S. free trade with China, which started at the end of the 1990s when China was allowed to enter the World Trade Organization (WTO) and given Most Favored Nation (MFN) status by Congress, has devastated America’s working and middle class for nearly three decades,” it added.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.