Trump DOJ Creates Second Amendment Task Force

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the creation of a Second Amendment Task Force on Tuesday, using a memo to tell DOJ employees the task force was created to prevent 2A rights from being treated like second class rights.

NBC News published parts of the memo, which said, “For too long, the Second Amendment, which establishes the fundamental individual right of Americans to keep and bear arms, has been treated as a second-class right. No more.”

Rep. Riley M. Moore (R-WV) reacted to Bondi’s announcement with a post to X, noting, “The Second Amendment is the premier constitutional right — it guards all others.”

Earlier this week, FBI director and acting ATF director Kash Patel ended the ATF’s zero tolerance policy, a policy which had been used under President Biden to shut down licensed firearms dealers over paperwork errors.

Patel also made clear that certain Biden-era ATF rules–i.e., the one pertaining to being “engaged in the business” and the one regarding AR-pistol stabilizer braces–were being scrutinized and may face action as well.

